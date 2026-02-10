Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 14,175 Shares of Aramark $ARMK

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,175 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Aramark were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Aramark by 3.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,312,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,598,000 after acquiring an additional 639,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,218,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 10.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,661,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,432,000 after buying an additional 248,588 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the second quarter valued at $64,902,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Aramark in the second quarter valued at $52,142,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $46.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Aramark Price Performance

Aramark stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark’s offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

