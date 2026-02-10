Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) Receives $555.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $555.50.

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Chemed from $589.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised Chemed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.55, for a total transaction of $875,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,215,897.35. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chemed by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Chemed by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Chemed by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $447.92 on Thursday. Chemed has a one year low of $408.42 and a one year high of $623.60. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.68.

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

