iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.20 and last traded at $41.17, with a volume of 240785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.54.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTF. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size. INTF was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

