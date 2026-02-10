ProShare Advisors LLC Has $118.37 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,921 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $118,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,964,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,598,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,095,000 after purchasing an additional 585,494 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Synopsys by 177.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,269,000 after purchasing an additional 553,924 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $249,851,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 645,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,137,000 after buying an additional 332,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $438.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.86. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 18.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.