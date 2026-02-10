New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 237,300 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. $PLTK

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 1,771.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Playtika were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,630,000 after buying an additional 2,511,228 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Playtika by 19.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,708,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 595,494 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,971,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 423,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 420,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Playtika by 536.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,354,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,685 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PLTK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Loop Capital set a $3.75 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Playtika from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Playtika Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a leading developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile and social games. Established in 2010 and headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, the company has built a reputation for creating engaging, social casino and casual gaming experiences. Playtika’s platform leverages data-driven analytics and in-game community features to drive player retention and monetization across multiple titles.

The company’s diverse portfolio includes flagship social casino games such as Slotomania, Bingo Blitz and Caesars Casino, as well as skill-based and casual offerings like World Series of Poker and House of Fun.

