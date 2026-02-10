Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) vs. Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Financial Comparison

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Oshkosh”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $24.27 million 8.69 -$94.76 million ($0.35) -2.89 Oshkosh $10.42 billion 1.05 $647.00 million $10.02 17.22

Volatility and Risk

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies. Innoviz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oshkosh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oshkosh has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Oshkosh shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Oshkosh shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Innoviz Technologies and Oshkosh, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 1 0 3 0 2.50 Oshkosh 1 5 12 0 2.61

Innoviz Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.10, indicating a potential upside of 206.93%. Oshkosh has a consensus target price of $159.60, indicating a potential downside of 7.48%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Oshkosh.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Oshkosh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies -134.46% -70.52% -44.06% Oshkosh 6.21% 15.69% 7.02%

Summary

Oshkosh beats Innoviz Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. It also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that raw point cloud data from Innoviz LiDAR products into perception outputs. The company operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It markets and sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through distribution channels. The company is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts. The Defense segment engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services for department of defense. Its Vocational segment offers custom and commercial firefighting equipment, fire apparatus, and emergency vehicles, including pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, and tankers; light, medium, and heavy-duty rescue vehicles; and wildland rough terrain response, bomb squad, hazardous materials control vehicles, mobile command and control centers, and other emergency response vehicles. Additionally, this segment produces and sells custom and commercial firefighting vehicles, as well as command vehicles, ARFF vehicles; design and manufacture refuse collection vehicles for waste services industry; front discharge concrete mixers for the concrete ready-mix industry; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Further, the company provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. Oshkosh Corporation was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

