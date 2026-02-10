Versor Investments LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,428 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,685,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 252.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,379,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,458,000 after buying an additional 2,420,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 368.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,770,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,265,000 after buying an additional 1,392,560 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 44.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,629,000 after acquiring an additional 891,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,755,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,948,000 after acquiring an additional 580,133 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $366,930.21. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 276,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,923,630.04. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $335,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,097.40. This trade represents a 31.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $66.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research firms have commented on FNF. National Bankshares set a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

