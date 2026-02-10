Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 1220951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VET shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Desjardins downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 178.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 31.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion’s upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion’s product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

