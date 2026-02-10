Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for FirstEnergy (FE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE):
- 1/27/2026 – FirstEnergy was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – FirstEnergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2026 – FirstEnergy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 1/20/2026 – FirstEnergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – FirstEnergy had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/17/2025 – FirstEnergy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.
FirstEnergy’s core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.
