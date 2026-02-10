Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for FirstEnergy (FE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE):

1/27/2026 – FirstEnergy was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2026 – FirstEnergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – FirstEnergy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/20/2026 – FirstEnergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – FirstEnergy had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – FirstEnergy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Get FirstEnergy Corporation alerts:

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company’s primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy’s service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy’s core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.