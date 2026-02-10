Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 51,506 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $49,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 229.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1,423.1% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $149.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.15.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 111,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $14,891,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 659,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,266,213.12. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew William Koart sold 15,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $2,078,809.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 42,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,940.22. This represents a 26.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,779 shares of company stock worth $19,432,616. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $132.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.64.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

Featured Articles

