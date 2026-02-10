Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Position Raised by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.7% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $66,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 40,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,761,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.6% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 1,290 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Big-capex boost: Meta's plan to spend up to $135 billion in 2026 continues to be a major positive catalyst for investors who view it as funding AI, data centers and long‑term growth — the announcement previously drove a large share pop and is supporting bullish sentiment.

EU antitrust escalation: The European Commission has sent a statement of objections and signaled it may impose interim measures to stop Meta from blocking rival AI assistants on WhatsApp — a material regulatory risk that could weaken Meta's AI distribution advantages in Europe and force product changes or fines. Meta has publicly criticised the move, but the threat of fast interim remedies increases near‑term uncertainty.

Negative Sentiment: Legal exposure in U.S. trials: Opening arguments began in high‑profile cases (New Mexico, LA) alleging addictive design and child‑safety failures; unsealed researcher documents alleging large numbers of exploited minors amplify reputational and litigation risk and could lead to damages or stricter regulation. These proceedings keep downside risk elevated for investors.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price target (up previously from $870.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $847.40.

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.35, for a total transaction of $365,610.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,894.45. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.31, for a total value of $6,935,793.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 2,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,843.65. This represents a 82.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,561 shares of company stock worth $23,673,584. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $677.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $657.49 and its 200 day moving average is $694.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.94%.

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

