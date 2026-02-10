Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Trading Down 17% – What’s Next?

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) was down 17% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.78. Approximately 1,181,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 560% from the average daily volume of 178,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Azimut Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azimut Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of C$78.57 million, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.76.

In other Azimut Exploration news, insider Jonathan Rosset acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 655,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$497,800. This trade represents a 5.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements. Its 100% owned flagship project is the Elmer gold project located in the James Bay region. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Longueuil, Canada.

