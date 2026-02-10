Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Shares Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 1,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Banco de Sabadell Trading Up 1.3%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

About Banco de Sabadell

(Get Free Report)

Banco de Sabadell is a Spain-based banking group founded in 1881 and headquartered in Alicante. It ranks among the country’s largest banks by assets, serving a diverse client base that includes retail customers, small and medium‐sized enterprises (SMEs) and large corporate clients. Over its history, the group has expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to build a comprehensive financial services platform.

The bank’s core business lines encompass retail banking, commercial and corporate banking, private banking, asset management and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.