Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Trading Up 10.9% – Time to Buy?

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,145 and last traded at GBX 1,100. 92,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 31,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 992.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87. The firm has a market cap of £66.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 649.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 718.25.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

