AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 3,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Monday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
AutoCanada Inc is an independent multi-location automotive dealership group headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company operates a network of franchised retail dealerships, pre-owned vehicle outlets and collision repair centers. AutoCanada’s dealerships represent leading national and international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), offering new vehicles as well as certified pre-owned and used automobiles to retail customers. In addition to vehicle sales, the company provides parts and service operations, delivering maintenance, warranty work and genuine OEM parts for a variety of makes and models.
Founded in 2006 by automotive entrepreneur Paul Antony, AutoCanada has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.
