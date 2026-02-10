First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Trading Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.40. Approximately 33,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 16,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVOL. Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 103.9% during the third quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 140,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 71,414 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,259,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,174,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility. DVOL was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

