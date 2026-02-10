First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Trading Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.40. Approximately 33,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 16,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility. DVOL was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
