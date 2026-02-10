Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.7999. Approximately 21,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 25,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Bonterra Energy Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Bonterra Energy had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $39.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp is a Canadian oil and gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company’s core activities include drilling, well completions and field operations designed to optimize recovery across its asset base. Bonterra’s integrated approach encompasses everything from reservoir evaluation and land acquisition to production infrastructure and product sales, allowing the company to capture value throughout the commodity price cycle.

Bonterra’s operations are concentrated in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, with a particular emphasis on Montney formation assets in northeast British Columbia.

