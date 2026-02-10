Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC) Trading Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.50. 43,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 55,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GECC. Zacks Research upgraded Great Elm Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Great Elm Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their target price on shares of Great Elm Capital Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Great Elm Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Great Elm Capital Group

Great Elm Capital Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GECC. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group during the third quarter worth $306,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Great Elm Capital Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc (NASDAQ: GECC) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in private, middle-market companies. The firm targets senior secured loans, subordinated debt and equity securities of U.S. companies, with a focus on businesses offering stable cash flows and potential for growth. Industry sectors of interest include business services, consumer products, industrials and healthcare, among others.

GECC’s investment strategy emphasizes portfolio diversification and active management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.