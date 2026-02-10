Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Trading Up 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.20 and last traded at $29.20. 185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Bunzl Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.64.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc is a multinational distribution and outsourcing specialist that supplies a wide range of non-food consumable products to businesses across various sectors. Founded in 1854 and headquartered in London, the company has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitive growth, establishing a network of local service branches that serve customers in retail, grocery, foodservice, cleaning and safety industries.

The company’s core offerings include packaging materials, hygiene and cleaning products, personal protective equipment (PPE), catering disposables and safety consumables.

