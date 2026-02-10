Critical Survey: Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF) & Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI)

Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) and Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fundamental Global and Jet.AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Fundamental Global alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fundamental Global 0 0 0 0 0.00 Jet.AI 1 0 1 0 2.00

Jet.AI has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,641.03%. Given Jet.AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jet.AI is more favorable than Fundamental Global.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Fundamental Global has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jet.AI has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fundamental Global and Jet.AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fundamental Global N/A -30.02% -14.24% Jet.AI -103.18% -107.36% -77.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Fundamental Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Jet.AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of Fundamental Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Jet.AI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fundamental Global and Jet.AI”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fundamental Global $13.26 million 0.19 -$1.15 million ($17.76) -0.11 Jet.AI $14.02 million 0.39 -$12.73 million ($3.36) -0.04

Fundamental Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jet.AI. Fundamental Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jet.AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jet.AI beats Fundamental Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fundamental Global

(Get Free Report)

Fundamental Global Inc. engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Fundamental Global Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

About Jet.AI

(Get Free Report)

Jet.AI Inc. primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits. In addition, the company offers Flight Club API, an aviation software, that enables FAA Part 135 operators to function simultaneously under FAA Part 380, which permits sale of private jet service by the seat instead of by whole aircraft. Further, it offers aircraft charter, management, and brokerage services. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fundamental Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundamental Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.