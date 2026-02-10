Insider Selling: Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Sells 2,704 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) Director John Forbes sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $380,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 49,272 shares in the company, valued at $6,935,034. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

PATK stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.63. 348,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,740. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.99 and a 1-year high of $144.40. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.42%.The company had revenue of $924.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.13.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 12,134.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 259,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 257,245 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 712,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,732,000 after buying an additional 180,092 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3,602.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 149,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 145,863 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 52.0% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 371,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,435,000 after acquiring an additional 127,099 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth about $9,800,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer and distributor of component products and building materials for the recreational vehicle (RV), manufactured housing, marine and industrial markets. The company supplies a broad array of interior and exterior products, including cabinetry, countertops, flooring, wall panels and decorative trim. Patrick Industries also offers engineered composites, adhesives, sealants and insulation solutions that cater to both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers across North America.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, Patrick Industries began as a small distributor of hardwood and millwork products.

