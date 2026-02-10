Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Stock Price Down 12.4% – What’s Next?

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.29 and last traded at C$5.49. 6,922,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 2,023,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.27.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZLA shares. National Bankshares set a C$7.75 price objective on Vizsla Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.38.
Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Vizsla Silver Corp is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The property contains quartz-carbonate veins with workings defining both steeply plunging and sub-horizontal ore shoots. Mineralization occurs as silver sulphides including argentite and acanthite, native gold, electrum and native silver associated with pyrite, minor galena, sphalerite and rare chalcopyrite.
