Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,070.60 and last traded at $1,070.60. Approximately 20 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 80 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,082.89.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,119.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,085.78.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life is a leading provider of comprehensive life insurance and pension solutions, with a heritage dating back to 1857 when it was founded as the Schweizerische Lebensversicherung und Rentenanstalt. Over its more than 160-year history, the company has evolved into one of Europe’s foremost risk and financial advisory firms.

The company’s core activities include life and health insurance products, retirement planning services, and asset management. It offers a broad range of individual and corporate solutions designed to address retirement funding, savings, and risk protection.

