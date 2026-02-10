DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €10.80 and last traded at €10.98. 455,649 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.07.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is €9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.96.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services. In addition, the company provides compact engine systems and engine accessories. The company products are used in various applications, such as construction equipment, agricultural machinery, material handling equipment, stationary equipment, commercial vehicles, rail vehicles, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.