SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.11 and last traded at $102.03. Approximately 9,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 20,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.23.

SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Up 0.8%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.98. The company has a market cap of $515.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P China ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the third quarter worth $105,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the third quarter worth $144,000.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

