Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CAT. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $677.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $690.90.

NYSE:CAT opened at $742.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $620.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $743.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at $57,574,954.83. The trade was a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.15, for a total transaction of $4,356,730.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,151 shares in the company, valued at $29,717,194.65. This trade represents a 12.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 130,545 shares of company stock valued at $88,294,733 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $38,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.6% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 36,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

