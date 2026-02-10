Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alpine Income Property Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a market cap of $295.61 million, a PE ratio of -85.17 and a beta of 0.59. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.Alpine Income Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.090-2.130 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is -495.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net lease properties. The company focuses on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with food and beverage companies, targeting facilities that support production, distribution and processing operations. By structuring long-term, triple-net leases, Alpine Income Property Trust seeks to deliver stable, predictable cash flow while allowing tenants to unlock capital from real estate assets and reinvest in their core businesses.

