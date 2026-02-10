Fastly (FSLY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Fastly to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $161.3620 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Fastly Price Performance

FSLY opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00. Fastly has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.59.

Get Fastly alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised Fastly from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

In related news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,550,579 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,419.44. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Lacey Compton III sold 4,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $40,860.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 612,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,763.92. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 689,248 shares of company stock valued at $7,156,149 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly’s real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.