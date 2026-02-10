Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANF. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $92.91 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.76.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 10.07%.Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 103,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $10,168,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 605,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,640,504.59. The trade was a 14.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $34,661,358 in the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,517 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 521.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $261,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 127,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $348,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

