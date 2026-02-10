ThyssenKrupp (TKAMY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.
ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ThyssenKrupp had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion.
ThyssenKrupp Stock Performance
ThyssenKrupp stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ThyssenKrupp has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $17.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ThyssenKrupp Company Profile
ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS: TKAMY) is a diversified German industrial conglomerate headquartered in Essen and Düsseldorf. Formed in 1999 through the merger of Thyssen AG and Friedrich Krupp GmbH, the company operates across multiple segments, including steel production, materials distribution, industrial engineering, elevator technology and automotive components.
In its Materials Services division, ThyssenKrupp supplies processed and semi-finished steel products and high-performance materials to industries such as automotive, construction and machinery manufacturing.
