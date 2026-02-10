SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $232.7370 million for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 39.89%.The firm had revenue of $164.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.98 million. On average, analysts expect SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CWYUF opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.87.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.1099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 705.0%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 105.47%.

Separately, Zacks Research raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of retail-focused commercial properties. The trust’s portfolio is anchored predominantly by Walmart Canada, complemented by a mix of other national and regional tenants. SmartCentres targets high-traffic, community-centric locations, offering grocery, discount department, service and specialty retailers within its shopping centres.

Originally established in 1994, the trust has grown through a combination of development, strategic acquisitions and redevelopments.

