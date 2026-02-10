Wabtec (WAB) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Wabtec to post earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $2.8633 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Wabtec Stock Performance

NYSE:WAB opened at $244.62 on Tuesday. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $151.81 and a 12 month high of $248.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.77.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Wabtec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is 14.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabtec

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $381,481.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 125,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,720,901.97. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $580,860.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,060. The trade was a 34.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,609,349. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wabtec by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Wabtec by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wabtec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Wabtec from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

View Our Latest Report on WAB

Wabtec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.