Analyzing Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) & Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) and Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unisys and Evolv Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $2.01 billion 0.08 -$193.40 million ($4.62) -0.50 Evolv Technologies $103.86 million 9.15 -$54.02 million ($0.37) -14.70

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Evolv Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unisys. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unisys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

86.9% of Unisys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Unisys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Unisys and Evolv Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys -17.10% -11.31% 1.58% Evolv Technologies -43.76% -55.11% -21.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Unisys and Evolv Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 1 2 3 0 2.33 Evolv Technologies 1 1 3 1 2.67

Unisys presently has a consensus target price of $5.88, indicating a potential upside of 155.43%. Evolv Technologies has a consensus target price of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 67.74%. Given Unisys’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Unisys is more favorable than Evolv Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Unisys has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions. The DWS segment provides advice and execution related to modern workplace solutions, such as communication and collaboration, intelligent workplace services, unified experience management, and modern device management; and traditional workplace solutions, including traditional service desk, device management and field services. The CA&I segment offers cloud management, hybrid infrastructure, modern applications, data and artificial intelligence, and cyber security; and design, implementation, monitoring, automation, and management of dedicated on-premises or hosted infrastructure. The Enterprise Computing Solutions segment provides license and support solutions; specialized services, next-generation computing, and industry solutions; and other solutions that provides various micro-market and business process solutions. The company also offers enterprise software and technology products, including Unisys InteliServe, PowerSuite, Unisys Logistics Optimization, CloudForte, ClearPath Forward, and Unisys Stealth. It serves its products in the travel and transportation, financial services, and healthcare industries. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1873 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

