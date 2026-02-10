Lithia Motors (LAD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Lithia Motors to post earnings of $8.17 per share and revenue of $9.1926 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE LAD opened at $331.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $262.10 and a one year high of $405.14.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Congdon Stacy Loretz sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAD

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc is an American automotive retailer headquartered in Medford, Oregon. Founded in 1946 as a small auto body and glass shop, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest automotive retail networks in North America. Lithia operates dealerships across the United States and Canada, offering a broad portfolio of new and pre-owned vehicles from more than 40 different manufacturers.

The company’s core business activities include vehicle sales, financing, insurance, parts and service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.