Conduent (CNDT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $790.50 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Conduent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.32. Conduent has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Conduent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,962,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 168,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Conduent Incorporated is a global provider of diversified business process services with a focus on delivering digital platforms and automation solutions. The company serves clients across a variety of industries including healthcare, transportation, public sector, financial services and human resources. By combining technology-enabled services with data analytics and artificial intelligence, Conduent helps organizations streamline operations, enhance customer experiences and improve overall efficiency.

Key offerings from Conduent encompass customer engagement and transaction processing, digital payment solutions, eligibility and enrollment services for health and welfare programs, and workforce management tools.

