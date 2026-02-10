Elme Communities (ELME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $43.4790 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Elme Communities Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ELME opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Elme Communities has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $196.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELME. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Elme Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 3.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Elme Communities by 9.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 29.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Elme Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elme Communities in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELME

About Elme Communities

(Get Free Report)

Elme Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in senior living real estate. The company focuses on acquiring and strategically partnering in a diversified portfolio of senior housing communities, providing real estate solutions across the spectrum of independent living, assisted living and memory care facilities. Elme Communities leases properties to experienced operators under long-term contractual arrangements designed to generate stable rental income and align incentives for both landlord and operator.

The company’s core activities include identifying acquisition opportunities, underwriting property performance, structuring lease agreements and overseeing asset management functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.