Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Greenwave Technology Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of GWAV opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $3.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $59.63.

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 92.92% and a negative return on equity of 78.14%.

Institutional Trading of Greenwave Technology Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenwave Technology Solutions stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 147,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Greenwave Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: GWAV) is a developer of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity management solutions. The company’s cloud-native platform enables enterprises and service providers to orchestrate, monitor and secure cellular data connections across a variety of devices and network operators, offering features such as remote provisioning, subscription management and real-time analytics.

Its core offerings include eSIM management, multi-operator roaming orchestration and automated compliance tools designed to simplify the deployment and lifecycle management of large-scale IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.