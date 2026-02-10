Brokerages Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Target Price at $6.44

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.9438.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAA. Evercore lowered their price target on Under Armour from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. William Blair raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price target on Under Armour in a report on Monday.

In other news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 13,182,469 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $67,494,241.28. Following the purchase, the insider owned 41,958,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,829,685.76. The trade was a 45.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 42,448,155 shares of company stock worth $219,067,338. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 66,681 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $676,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.83. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Under Armour has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc (NYSE: UAA) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

