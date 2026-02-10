Nabors Industries (NBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.11) per share and revenue of $795.8210 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:NBR opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.99. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $72.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 25.0% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 750,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 185,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 129,904 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 157,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 38,738 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 846.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 100,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. now owns 102,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Susquehanna set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.14.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. is a global oil and gas drilling contractor that provides land and offshore drilling rigs, drilling equipment and related services to energy companies around the world. The company’s operations span two core segments: drilling and evaluation, which includes land‐based and platform drilling rigs as well as wellbore survey services, and wellbore technologies, offering pressure control equipment, downhole tools and specialized maintenance services. Nabors’ integrated model combines rig operations with engineered products and field support, positioning it as a full‐service provider in the upstream sector.

The company maintains a diverse, modern fleet of automated and conventional drilling rigs and has pioneered advanced drilling technologies, including automated drilling controls and managed pressure drilling systems.

