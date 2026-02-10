IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IBEX. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on IBEX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of IBEX from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get IBEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IBEX

IBEX Stock Down 6.2%

IBEX opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45. IBEX has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $164.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.48 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 7.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Retirements Inc. bought a new position in IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IBEX by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in IBEX in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Holdings, Inc is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) company that specializes in customer experience solutions for a range of industries, including telecommunications, cable, technology, financial services and e-commerce. The company’s core offerings encompass multichannel customer support delivered via voice, email, chat, social media and digital self-service platforms. In addition to front-line contact center services, IBEX provides back-office processing, order management, technical troubleshooting and analytics-driven insights to help clients optimize operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Beyond traditional contact center operations, IBEX has built a proprietary technology stack designed to integrate real-time data analytics, workforce management and quality assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.