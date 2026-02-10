Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Bilibili from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Macquarie Infrastructure initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.03 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.61.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bilibili

Bilibili Trading Down 2.4%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ BILI opened at $30.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Bilibili has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $36.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 123.08 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Bilibili by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 5.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 3.3% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) is a leading Chinese online entertainment platform renowned for its focus on animation, comics and games (ACG) content. The company operates a video-sharing website where users can view, upload and comment on a wide range of content, from full-length anime episodes to user-generated short videos. In addition to on-demand streaming, Bilibili offers live broadcasting services that connect creators with fans through real-time interaction features such as “bullet comments” that flow across the screen.

Beyond its core video community, Bilibili generates revenue through multiple value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.