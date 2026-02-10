Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

SFM has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.69.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $65.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In related news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $250,951.79. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,773.28. This represents a 36.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,471 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $1,488,529.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,965.60. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,913,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,802,000 after buying an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,014 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,323,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,647,000 after acquiring an additional 653,206 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,314,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,086,000 after purchasing an additional 252,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,948,000 after purchasing an additional 737,008 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.