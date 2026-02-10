Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Luxottica Group SpA (OTCMKTS:LUXTY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.80. 2,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

Luxottica Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.80.

Luxottica Group Company Profile

Luxottica Group is an Italian eyewear company known for its vertically integrated business model spanning design, manufacturing, distribution and retail. Founded in 1961 by Leonardo Del Vecchio and historically headquartered in Italy, the company built a global footprint as an integrated supplier of prescription frames, sunglasses and optical lenses. Luxottica’s operations have included in-house lens and frame production, wholesale distribution to eye-care professionals and direct-to-consumer retail through company-owned stores and e-commerce platforms.

The company’s brand portfolio has encompassed both proprietary and acquired eyewear labels, with well-known names such as Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol, Oliver Peoples and Vogue Eyewear among its holdings.

