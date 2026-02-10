IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Should You Buy?

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 1,584,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,842,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$133.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.30.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico. The company also owns the Plomosas zinc-lead-silver mine located in Chihuahua, Northern Mexico. In addition, it operates the Guadalupe, Veta Negra, San Ramon, Cuchara, and Alacran gold-silver mines.

