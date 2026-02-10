Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.3050 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 331,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,362,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3201.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Cue Biopharma Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 271.67% and a negative net margin of 530.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cue Biopharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 440,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 407,568 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 4,631,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 730.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next‐generation immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary platform, known as Cytokine Release & Targeting (CRT), is designed to deliver cytokine payloads directly to antigen‐specific T cells in order to enhance immune responses within targeted tissues. This approach aims to improve the therapeutic index of cytokine treatments by limiting systemic exposure and potentiating localized immune activation.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Cue Biopharma has advanced multiple lead programs into early‐stage clinical studies.

