Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) Trading 1.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.35 and last traded at C$6.25. Approximately 189,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 555,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZDC shares. Desjardins set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Zedcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Ventum Financial set a C$8.70 price objective on shares of Zedcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Zedcor from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zedcor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.54.

Get Zedcor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zedcor

Zedcor Stock Up 1.5%

About Zedcor

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$659.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.50 and a beta of 1.24.

(Get Free Report)

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services. It serves customers in the construction, mining, oil and gas, pipeline and facilities, office, commercial, retail, industrial manufacturing, warehouse, and automotive sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zedcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.