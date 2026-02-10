Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Shares Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.45. 557,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 757,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Adventus Mining Trading Down 4.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Adventus Zinc Corporation and changed its name to Adventus Mining Corporation in June 2019. Adventus Mining Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

