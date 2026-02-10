Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.32 and last traded at $28.30. Approximately 195,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 107,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $257.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity International High Dividend ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 593,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,524,000 after buying an additional 56,878 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Fullerton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 41,529 shares during the period.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a high-dividend, multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets ex-US. FIDI was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

