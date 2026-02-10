Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Trading Up 21.8% – Should You Buy?

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 21.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.23. Approximately 506,948 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 448,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Starcore International Mines Trading Up 21.8%

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$110.53 million, a P/E ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 0.09.

Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Starcore International Mines had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of C$10.70 million for the quarter.

Starcore International Mines Company Profile

Starcore International Mines Ltd is into the business of exploration, development, and production of minerals. It has got products in various stages The San Martin being the primary source of operating cash flows. In Mexico, the business holds an interest in the silver and gold processing plant. Some of its projects include San Martin, El Creston, and Toiyabe among others. The majority of the organization’s revenue comes from Bernal, Mexico.

