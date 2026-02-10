JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.79 and last traded at $54.69, with a volume of 242206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.07.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $73,000.
About JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF
The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
